Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 7.4%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.00. 3,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 336,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,758 shares of company stock worth $23,353,635.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

