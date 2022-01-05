Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,230 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PPL by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $45,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PPL by 135.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 195,934 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PPL by 4.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

