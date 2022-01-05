Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morphic were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Morphic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,698 shares of company stock worth $1,782,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

