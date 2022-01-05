Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,391 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.39.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

