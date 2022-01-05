Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,126 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $92.76 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

