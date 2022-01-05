Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 746 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

