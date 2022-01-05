Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

