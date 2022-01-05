Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 500,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $35,855,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASAN stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 41.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at $613,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.