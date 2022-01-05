DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “
Shares of DZS stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.26. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DZS by 49.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 356,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of DZS by 1.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 6.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 425,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.
About DZS
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
