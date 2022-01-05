DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Shares of DZS stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.26. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DZS by 49.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 356,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of DZS by 1.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 6.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 425,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

