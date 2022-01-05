Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Ealixir has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Get Ealixir alerts:

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.