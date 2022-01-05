Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Ealixir has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $9.97.
About Ealixir
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.