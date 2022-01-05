Earnbase 1-Day Volume Tops $16,491.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $165,331.15 and approximately $16,491.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00062547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00073557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.21 or 0.08216312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00078494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.02 or 0.99812052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007514 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

