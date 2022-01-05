East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.