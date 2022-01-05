Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

