Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM remained flat at $$11.57 on Wednesday. 104,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,007. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

