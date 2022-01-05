Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

