Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ETO opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $34.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

