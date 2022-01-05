ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Down 2.5%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74 ($1.00). Approximately 29 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.90 ($1.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.41 million and a P/E ratio of -27.41.

Get ECSC Group alerts:

In other ECSC Group news, insider Ian Charles Mann bought 6,064 shares of ECSC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £4,972.48 ($6,700.55).

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.