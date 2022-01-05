Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) vs. Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Financial Review

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Electricité de France shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electricité de France and Novo Integrated Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electricité de France 2 0 6 0 2.50 Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Electricité de France and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electricité de France and Novo Integrated Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electricité de France $78.85 billion 0.48 $742.49 million N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.90 -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Electricité de France has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Summary

Electricité de France beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

