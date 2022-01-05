Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,113,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $266.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.16.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

