Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.16.

LLY opened at $266.81 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 311.8% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

