Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 73,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,942. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.39%. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

