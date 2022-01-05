Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 73,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,942. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $17.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.39%. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
