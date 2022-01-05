Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $247.19 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $247.19 or 0.00532897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $4.94 billion and approximately $190.32 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00226538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00093613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,990,113 coins and its circulating supply is 19,971,823 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

