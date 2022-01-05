EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

