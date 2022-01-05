Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call Sells 10,000 Shares

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ECPG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 157,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

