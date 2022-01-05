Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in December

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

ELEZF stock remained flat at $$22.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. Endesa has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $28.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

