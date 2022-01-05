Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Eneti stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,985. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eneti by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

