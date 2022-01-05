Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.85

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 32800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

