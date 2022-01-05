Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Financial Analysis

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 14.63 -$50.50 million ($0.96) -2.24 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $248.17 million 3.65 $23.34 million $0.61 26.67

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Entasis Therapeutics. Entasis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entasis Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.33%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.93%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entasis Therapeutics N/A -96.04% -80.14% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 12.77% 7.23% 6.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Entasis Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051. The company was founded by Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos and Argeris N. Karabelas in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

