EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of EQT worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 60.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $7,758,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

