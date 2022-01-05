Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.25

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $241,086.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equalizer has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.43 or 0.08192925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.38 or 1.00010450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

