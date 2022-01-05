ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

ERYP has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ERYP opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.