ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $639,953.88 and $56,821.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

