Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $85.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.75. 167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,625. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

