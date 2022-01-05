Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High at $373.99

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $373.99 and last traded at $369.81, with a volume of 8216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $370.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.86 and its 200 day moving average is $332.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

