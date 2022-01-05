Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Market Capitalization Achieves $455,019.93

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $455,019.93 and approximately $675.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00009794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

