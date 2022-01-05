Etherland (ELAND) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherland has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Etherland has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $54,730.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Etherland

Etherland is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,276,820 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Etherland Coin Trading

