ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,033 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.67% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMUB. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 74.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 106.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMUB opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.2061 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%.

