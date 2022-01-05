Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $559,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Etsy by 28.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $200.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total value of $5,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,715 shares of company stock valued at $67,613,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

