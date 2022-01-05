Everipedia Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $127.76 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,377 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

