ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,825 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $42,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,860. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

