Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

NYSE EXPR opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Express has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

