FairCoin (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0088

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. FairCoin has a total market cap of $467,656.03 and approximately $304.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001618 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00051486 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00490552 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

