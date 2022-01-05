Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $462.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

