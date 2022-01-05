Feathercoin Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $7,853.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.