Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.45

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 3404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

