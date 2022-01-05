FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $264.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

