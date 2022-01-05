Financial Comparison: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) & Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) and Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and Qualtrics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Qualtrics International -78.49% N/A -52.41%

This table compares Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and Qualtrics International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Qualtrics International $763.52 million 22.65 -$272.50 million ($1.51) -21.16

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qualtrics International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and Qualtrics International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualtrics International 0 4 14 0 2.78

Qualtrics International has a consensus target price of $52.41, suggesting a potential upside of 64.04%. Given Qualtrics International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qualtrics International is more favorable than Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

