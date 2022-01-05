Financial Comparison: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 13.45 $913.64 million $2.82 32.71 Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 43.53% 9.92% 5.19% Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Equity Residential pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Equity Residential and Phillips Edison & Company Inc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 15 4 0 2.21 Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 4 0 2.50

Equity Residential presently has a consensus price target of $87.56, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus price target of $32.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phillips Edison & Company Inc is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

