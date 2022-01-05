Financial Comparison: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.07 -$65.67 million N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 3.01 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -4.97

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35% Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 8 2 0 2.20

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Riley Exploration Permian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

