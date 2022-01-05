Financial Contrast: First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Horizon and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.39 billion 2.82 $845.00 million $1.76 9.89 Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 4.92 $60.12 million $5.99 14.57

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Horizon and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Horizon currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. Given First Horizon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 30.55% 14.67% 1.34% Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30%

Volatility and Risk

First Horizon has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Horizon beats Nicolet Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

